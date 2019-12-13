Shah Rukh Khan signs his next with Aashiq Abu

Shah Rukh Khan with Aashiq Abu at Mannat. (Photo: Aashiq Abu/Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan with Aashiq Abu at Mannat. (Photo: Aashiq Abu/Instagram)

The suspense around Shah Rukh Khan’s next film has come to an end. The Bollywood superstar will star in Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu’s yet-to-be-titled movie. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2020.

“Director Aashiq Abu met Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat today and signed a film with him. Syam Pushkaran of Kumbalangi Nights fame will pen the script,” a source informed indianexpress.com.

Aashiq Abu also shared photos of himself and King Khan at Mannat on Instagram. “Thank you, @iamsrk. We love you,” he wrote along with the photo.

Producer Shaneem Zayed also shared photos and captioned them, “A good two long hour conversation with #SRK with one of most favorite directors and writers @aashiqabu and @syampushkaran that became easily one of the most memorable days of my life I am sure yours too @mrkrrish #shahrukhkhan #kingkhan #aashiqabu #syampushkaran #krrish”

Aashiq Abu is known for helming hits like Virus, Mayaanadhi and 22 Female Kottayam. He has also bankrolled films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Ee.Ma.Yau

Read the news in Malayalam

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero. It starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd