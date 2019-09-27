Shah Rukh Khan shows off his iPhone 11 Pro Max

Shah Rukh Khan has got his hands on the iPhone 11 Pro Max and he is liking it already. The latest Instagram post of King Khan features him clicking a photo with the newly launched device and in the caption, he is all praise for its three-lens camera setup.

“Right now shot on iPhone X…can’t wait to shoot on iPhone 11 Pro Max…spoilt for choice…wow 3 camera set up. What next!? Thanx @apple for this powerful device! #shotoniPhoneProMax,” wrote SRK along with the photo.

The ‘Pro’ model of iPhone 11 is said to be its most technically advanced model featuring a large 6.5-inch OLED screen, a completely new triple camera setup and an optional mini Apple Pencil accessory. It is also Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet.

However, this is not the first time that we have seen Shah Rukh Khan posing with an Apple product. The actor seems to be a loyal fan of the brand. Earlier the year, he got a pair of second-generation AirPods and shared a photo of the product. He even called the wireless earphones “amazing” in the caption.

Last year, even before iPhone XS Max was released in India, King Khan got it and even posted a photo clicked using the phone on his Instagram account. He had written, “Glad to get my hands on the latest iPhone! Thank you @apple … really enjoying the amazing Portrait Lighting. #shotoniPhoneXSMax.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero that also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. His latest production, Bard Of Blood, a Netflix original, starts streaming today.