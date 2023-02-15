scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan had to be coaxed into showing his body in Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan: ‘It is really scary’

The making of Jhoome Jo Pathaan has Shah Rukh Khan feeling shy that he had to unbutton his shirt for the song.

shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.
Pathaan’s ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ became the dance number that had fans dancing when it played in theatres. On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films released the behind-the-scenes video of the song which has Shah Rukh Khan feeling shy when he is asked to open the buttons of his shirt. Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone shot for the song in Spain with choreographer Bosco-Caesar.

In the video, Shah Rukh said that he was quite embarrassed while showing his body. “When they (director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis) were doing Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, I think a conspiracy was hatched to make me go shirtless. There was no way that I was sure about doing it (taking my shirt off) but then they made me do it,” he said.

Watch the making of Jhoome Jo Pathaan here:

At one point in the video, when director Siddharth Anand is convincing Shah Rukh to open a few buttons, the superstar quips, “Tu pizza khila raha tha mujhe kal (You were making me eat pizza yesterday).”

Also Read |'Abhay Deol is very careful about his stardom': Piyush Mishra weighs in on actor's tiff with Anurag Kashyap

Shah Rukh Khan said that he had never done his signature step with abs and this was a new experience for him. “I think it was already planned that slowly, slowly, they will start opening my buttons. I have never done my signature steps with abs! So, ya, it took a lot of takes, a lot of takes. I’m very happy now when youngsters, my kids see me on screen and say damn cool body papa. I feel very happy but it is really scary! I don’t know if I will be able to do it again.”

In 21 days since its release, Pathaan has minted Rs 963 crore worldwide.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 17:01 IST
