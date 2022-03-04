Shah Rukh Khan showers praise on Love Hostel team: ‘You guys deserve all the cheers’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is back in action after keeping a low profile for a long time, on Friday showered praise on the team of his production venture, Love Hostel. The film, starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, dealt with honour killing.

Taking to Twitter, SRK wrote, “Extremely happy to see #LoveHostel receiving so much love. Well done @iamshankerraman @thedeol @VikrantMassey & @sanyamalhotra07. You guys deserve all the cheers.”

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol). The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending.”

Love Hostel is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Manish Mundra’s Drishyam Films.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta called the movie ‘brutal’ and ‘brilliant’. In her review of the film, she wrote, “As compared to Shanker Raman’s ‘Gurgaon’, ‘Love Hostel’ has more immediacy in its execution, which makes its nonstop violence more impactful. But as the body count piles up, and the spray of blood rises higher, you also end up being numb.”

She added, “Both Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra are very good. Massey is not a surprise because he has shown how much he can dissolve in his characters; but Malhotra, who has been variable, is. Her Jyoti is spot on: she gets right into her part, and stays with it, right till the end.”