Shah Rukh Khan shoots with David Letterman for Netflix special

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in a Netflix special with popular talk show host David Letterman. The two shot for the special on May 16.

In this special chat, Letterman will engage SRK in an in-depth chat about his life and career. Shah Rukh spoke ahead of his chat with Letterman and said, “I have watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I am a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I am thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special – I am working with the team on various projects and it has always been exciting partnering with them.”

The interview was held in front of a live audience. Following the chat, Letterman said about SRK, “The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people. And after each one of these sessions, I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list.”

Shah Rukh Khan has been an important part of the Hindi film industry for over 25 years, but the stardom of SRK knows no bounds. With the ever-increasing reach of the Indian film industry, SRK’s films are seen all over the world.

David Letterman currently hosts My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman on Netflix. He is one of the most popular hosts in the late-night talk show space as he hosted Late Show with David Letterman for 22 years.

As a part of the Netflix show, Letterman has interviewed Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

David Letterman had earlier interviewed Aishwarya Rai in 2005 on his TV show.