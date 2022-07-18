Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki at London’s Waterloo bridge, see photo

Shah Rukh Khan has booked 2023 after being away from the screens for five years. The star, who has several films lined up for release next year, was spotted on the sets of his film Dunki. Dunki will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu.

A photo of SRK on the sets at Waterloo bridge, London has been doing the rounds.

Dunki is expected to highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.

In April, SRK had confirmed the film with Hirani with a hilarious video. He took to Twitter and called the 3 Idiots director his ‘Santa Claus’. He wrote, “Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.” In the video, SRK and Hirani talk about Dunki which will have comedy, emotion and romance, but without SRK’s signature pose.

“Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen,” Hirani had said in a statement.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is also busy with Pathaan, which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, as well as Atlee’s Jawan, featuring Nayanthara.