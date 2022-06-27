Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz Gill set the stage on fire at Umang 2022: ‘Thank you, if you don’t like my performance…’. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to an electric stage performance at Mumbai Police’s s annual cultural extravaganza, Umang. The actor who had been away from the limelight for several months, returned with a bang, and has announced three films and gave his first stage performance after a long time. He wore a black suit and shades and danced to his songs, including I am The Best from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. He was also seen on the stage with Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar.

It’s the Baadshah on stage at #Umang2022!! And yes.. HE IS THE BEST! ✨👑#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/6rAlHPc9tt — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) June 26, 2022

The event was held at BKC, Mumbai and several other Bollywood and television celebrities attended the show. Shehnaaz Gill danced to The Punjaabban Song with Anil Kapoor at the event. Before Shehnaaz performed, she said, “This is my first performance. If you like it, thank you. If you don’t, still thank you.” She also danced to Chikni Chameli.

Her energy on stage ⚡🔥

Shehnaaz ke Thumke 🥵🥵

Sksksksk hora 😭😭😭🙌#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/1VBzzdIqSn — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐦 (@sidnaaz_twts) June 26, 2022

Shehnaaz 🕺💃🥳 “Acha lage to thank you nahi bhi Lage to thank you” Shehnaaz 😭😂https://t.co/cSJaPcDfZn#ShehnaazGill #Umang2022 pic.twitter.com/I03hcLw8OF — C.H.H.A.Y.A ❤️💫 (@Chhaya_122780) June 26, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan has 2023 booked with three films, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The actor, who recently completed 30 years in the film industry, took to Instagram and unveiled the poster of Pathaan. After indulging in an Instagram Live, he later shared a selfie of himself and thanked fans for all the love. He wrote, “Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all.”