Shah Rukh Khan shares selfie with fans outside Mannat: ‘Grateful for making me feel so special and happy…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received an outpouring of love on social media as well in person on his 57th birthday. An overwhelmed Shah Rukh shared a selfie of himself against the crowd outside Mannat, mentioning how grateful he felt.

SRK wrote, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy.”

It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan also appeared on the balcony of his house Mannat at midnight and blew kisses to his fans. This brought much joy to his fans, as he had not been able to do so last year.

Many celebrities penned emotional notes for SRK too. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a reel with the actor and wrote a heartfelt post that read, “The film was KARAN ARJUN… the set was in Film City… my father and I arrived ( me playing the part of a plus size hanger on) for a professional meeting ( the signing on the dotted line for the film DUPLICATE) I had many apprehensions about movie stars … many of them based on fact and some ofcourse Stardust! So I wondered about this new breakthrough star who was apparently a lot like his first big hit ( DEEWANA for the uninformed ) … he was in costume and met my father warmly and gave him a massive jhappi! He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my non existent career and my unproductive life ( at that time ) My answers were as bland as khichdi for an upset stomach but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code.”

He added, “Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with rapt attention ( even when when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show ) his kind eyes are even kinder … and he is …PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK! For he he is more than family and will always be the my fiercest Critic and my hugest inspiration … I owe my entire being to Adi and bhai…. And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King !!! Because there isn’t and will never be another ! Love you Bhai.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a throwback photo with him and wished her ‘best friend’ a happy birthday.

On his 57th birthday, SRK treated fans to a teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. 2023 is booked for the star, as he will be seen in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.