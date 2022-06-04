Shah Rukh Khan reveals first Jawan poster, says ‘inevitable issues’ led to its delay. See here

After staying away from the silver screen for four years, Shah Rukh Khan will make up for it with three back-to-back projects. He started off the year by announcing Pathaan, followed it up by revealing Dunki, and on Friday, he left his fans excited with the announcement teaser for Jawan, directed by Atlee. A day after announcing Jawan, which appears to be Shah Rukh Khan’s pan-Indian debut, the actor shared the first poster of the film, calling it a special project for Red Chillies Entertainment.

“It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief,” he wrote in his caption. The poster shows an angry and wounded SRK. While his face is hidden, his expression and the general vibe of the poster and teaser have already received immense love from the superstar’s fans.

The poster was later also shared by director Atlee. “This is just the beginning. Overwhelmed with all the love pouring in. Thank you chief @iamsrk sir,” he wrote in the caption.

On Friday, sharing the teaser, Atlee said that he is “feeling emotional, excited & blessed” to have collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan, whom he “grew up admiring.” In a statement, Shah Rukh said about the film, “Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.”

SRK described Jawan as “an explosive entertainer.” Calling it an “action-packed” film, the actor said it will release on June 2, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.