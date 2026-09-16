Shah Rukh Khan shares Mannat plans as Rs 300 cr home gets renovated: ‘A new gallery’

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan and their children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam temporarily moved out of Mannat in April 2025 as his iconic Mumbai house, estimated to be about Rs 300 crore, undergo major structural repairs and extensive renovations. Shah Rukh recently given fans a fresh update on the ongoing renovation during his recent #AskSRK session on X. The actor revealed in a lighter vein that a new gallery is being built at the sea-facing Bandra property, hinting that it could soon become his new spot to greet fans.

During the session, a fan jokingly asked Shah Rukh to sell Mannat if he was no longer planning to appear on its famous balcony. Responding to the fan, the actor said he was building a new gallery and would “shine” from there.

“Sir, sell Mannat. If you don’t want to come to the gallery this time, #AskSRK !!,” wrote the fan while SRK responded in his witty style, “Ab new gallery bana rah hoon na so aur bhi chumkunga…on the new gallery. Also hopefully will have some handle to hold onto!!”

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Shah Rukh has famously greeted thousands of fans from the balcony of Mannat, particularly on his birthday and other special occasions. However, the renovation work meant that he could not make his traditional balcony appearance during his 60th birthday celebrations. At the time, he cited security concerns and apologised to fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

What is changing at Mannat?

The latest gallery is part of a larger renovation and expansion project at Mannat. In August, producer and real estate developer Anand Pandit revealed that his firm was working on the property and that a few additional floors were being added to the rear portion of the bungalow. Reports have also said that two floors are being added as part of the expansion.

“The annexe building earlier had around six floors. As part of the expansion, two additional floors, covering a combined area of approximately 7,000 sq ft, have been added. This takes the total area of the annexe to more than 30,000 sq ft,” the source told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

The existing six floors of the Mannat annexe have also been repaired and renovated. However, no additional floors have been added to the main bungalow. According to the source, the heritage status of the property restricts structural modifications of that scale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan initially named the bungalow ‘Jannat’, meaning heaven. However, after the property proved to be lucky for him, he later renamed it ‘Mannat’, which means prayer.

Where is Shah Rukh Khan’s family staying now?

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The renovation has reportedly required Shah Rukh and his family to temporarily move out of Mannat. Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and their children have been staying in luxury duplex apartments at Puja Casa in Pali Hill, Bandra while the work continues.

Shah Rukh Khan moved into the Pali Hill apartments in April 2025 under a 36-month lease. Located around 3 km from Mannat, the temporary home consists of two duplex apartments measuring approximately 6,000 sq ft and 4,500 sq ft. The properties were leased from members of the Bhagnani family while renovation work continued at the actor’s Bandra residence.

More about renovation at Mannat

According to a source close to Shah Rukh, the renovation at Mannat is expected to be completed within the next two to three months, following which the actor and his family are likely to move back. Their return will coincide with the completion of the major expansion of the Mannat annexe, where two additional floors have been added to the existing structure.

According to reports, the proposed expansion is expected to increase Mannat’s built-up area, with the renovation itself estimated at around Rs 25 crore. The property, meanwhile, is widely reported to be worth around Rs 300 crore today. Shah Rukh bought the iconic property in 2001, and it has since become one of Mumbai’s most recognisable celebrity residences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Mannat is a heritage property located close to the sea, making the renovation subject to the relevant coastal and regulatory approvals. A Supreme Court order in July 2026 declined to interfere with an NGT order that had upheld the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance for the renovation.

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Renovation and repair work at the Shah Rukh Khan’s landmark property Mannat is expected to be completed by December 2026.