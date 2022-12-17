scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan shares John Abraham’s first-look poster from Pathaan: ‘My on-screen foe…’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan released the latest poster of his upcoming film Pathaan which reveals the film's bad guy, played by John Abraham.

Shah Rukh KhanActor Shah Rukh Khan and John Abaraham will be sharing screen in Pathaan. (Photo: Instagram/iamsrk)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan is just few weeks away from its release on January 25. While the first look of leading protagonists Shah Rukh and Deepika has already been revealed in the song Besharam Rang and the film’s teaser, actor John Abraham wasn’t seen in a stand-alone poster yet. On the occasion of John’s birthday Shah Rukh introduced his ‘onscreen foe’.

Pathaan is the first full length film’s association between Shah Rukh and John. While both of them have made cameos in each others’ films such as Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna and Kaal, this is the first time both the actors will be seen together in the film.

Shah Rukh uploaded the new poster, where John is looking sharp as he holds a pistol in his hand. A distinct feature is the text inked on John’s right hand, which looks like a tattoo. Shah Rukh captioned the image as, “On-screen foe, off-screen buddy… Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham. Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

On December 12, the first song from Pathaan, titled Besharam Rang was released. The song starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan has run into controversy owing to Deepika’s bikini-clad look. While fans have praised the song, many politicians and members of the film industry have raised objection to the scenes and costumes in the song.

The latest to express his dismay over Deepika’s attire is actor and politician Mukesh Khanna. He said recently, “Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes.”

He added, “Can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion? The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone’s personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up the minds of the youth, not mislead them. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?”

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 05:27:21 pm
