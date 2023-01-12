scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan shares his secret to happiness: ‘Keep your lows to yourself’

Shah Rukh Khan talked to his fans through Twitter and revealed a few things about his upcoming film Pathaan.

SHAH RUKH KHANShah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans on Twitter. (Photo: PTI)
Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan shares his secret to happiness: ‘Keep your lows to yourself’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

“Keep your lows to yourself” was how Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan responded on Thursday when he was asked to share the secret to his happiness during a fan interaction on social media.

The 56-year-old actor, who is conducting frequent Q&A sessions on Twitter ahead of the release of his much-awaited comeback movie Pathaan, said he wanted to talk to his followers before he left for a game of ‘Pitthu’/Lagori’ (seven stones) with his children.

When a social media user asked “What is your secret to happiness?”, Shah Rukh in his reply wrote: “Keep your lows to yourself.” About controlling anger, the star said he has “become better with time”.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan who asked his fees for Pathaan: ‘Kyon sign karna hai agli film mein?’

Besides the high-octane spy thriller Pathaan, the star will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Jawan, directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh said he is yet to decide what his upcoming films will be for the next year when a user questioned him about the projects that will hit the screens in 2024.

“Have to finish the ones on hand for now. Will decide in a few months….” he said.

When a fan asked to describe his journey from his TV debut Fauji, Main Hoon Na to Pathaan, where all three characters are soldiers, the actor said: “Oh wow hadn’t seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute! (sic)” During the session, Shah Rukh also shared that nobody had seen the final cut of Pathaan as yet except the technicians working on it.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite Salman Khan film, calls Yash ‘wow’

“There were lots of youngsters who assisted in making this film. They were all the sweetest and even now working day and night. I had most fun with them (sic)” he said in a follow-up tweet.

Asked if there were physically challenging stunts in the Siddharth Anand directorial, Shah Rukh said there were “many for all the actors” but the team got the cast to always warm up, train and then do it with all safety measures in place.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Advertisement

Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, Pathaan will hit the screens on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 21:41 IST
Next Story

The crowd killer: Partisan fans double-edged sword for India hockey players

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visits Delhi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close