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Shah Rukh Khan shares a warm hug and catches up with former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Sourav Ganguly. Watch
Shah Rukh Khan was seen warmly hugging and sharing a joyful moment with former KKR captain Sourav Ganguly during the recent IPL match.
The IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens turned into a party spoiler, with persistent rain forcing the match to be abandoned. However, amid the disappointment, fans found reason to celebrate as Shah Rukh Khan, alongside daughter Suhana Khan, made a special appearance, flying down to Kolkata to support their team. The biggest talking point of the evening, however, was a heartwarming reunion. One of the moments now going viral shows Shah Rukh catching up with his old friend and former KKR captain Sourav Ganguly after the match.
KKR later shared the nostalgic interaction on social media. The two greeted each other warmly, embraced, and posed for photographs. They were briefly joined by India pacer Harshit Rana. The caption read, “When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL.”
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Soon after, social media was flooded with requests from fans urging Shah Rukh Khan to bring Sourav Ganguly back to the franchise in some managerial role. Ganguly shares a long association with KKR, having been signed as the franchise’s icon player in 2008. He led the side in the inaugural IPL season and returned as captain in 2010. However, the franchise parted ways with him in 2011. Despite that, the duo have continued to share a cordial relationship, often seen interacting warmly.
Currently, Sourav Ganguly serves as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand and slated for release in December 2026. The film will also feature Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, and Saurabh Shukla.