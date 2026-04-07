Shah Rukh Khan shares a warm hug and catches up with former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Sourav Ganguly. Watch

The IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens turned into a party spoiler, with persistent rain forcing the match to be abandoned. However, amid the disappointment, fans found reason to celebrate as Shah Rukh Khan, alongside daughter Suhana Khan, made a special appearance, flying down to Kolkata to support their team. The biggest talking point of the evening, however, was a heartwarming reunion. One of the moments now going viral shows Shah Rukh catching up with his old friend and former KKR captain Sourav Ganguly after the match.

KKR later shared the nostalgic interaction on social media. The two greeted each other warmly, embraced, and posed for photographs. They were briefly joined by India pacer Harshit Rana. The caption read, “When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL.”