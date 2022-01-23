Shah Rukh Khan thanks Egyptian fan for helping Indian professor, sends photos and handwritten note: ‘Very generous…’

Prior to New Year, a story on an Egyptian travel agent, who made an exception for an Indian professor for non-payment because she was from Shah Rukh Khan’s country went viral. On Saturday, the professor in question–Ashwini Deshpande, wrote on Twitter that Shah Rukh acknowledged the incident and sent an autographed picture and a handwritten note of appreciation for his Egyptian fan, as well as autographed pictures for his daughter and the professor’s daughter too.

On New Year’s Eve, Ashwini tweeted that an Egyptian travel agent made an exception for her about payment issues just because she was “from the country of Shah Rukh Khan”. In the tweet, she wrote, “Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for @iamsrk & he did.”

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

Both the travel agent and Ashwini received much love from fans. Days later, on January 10, she shared an update that she and her husband met the travel agent in Egypt. Requesting Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment for a signed picture of the star, she tweeted, “My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!”

SRK obliged, and sent three autographed photos, along with a handwritten note. “A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma,” tweeted Ashwini, and thanked Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani for making it possible. “Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to @iamsrk for the gracious gesture,” the tweet concluded.

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma 🥰🥰 Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to 👑 @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022

In the handwritten note, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply.”

SRK has been keeping a low profile on social media for the past few months, ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested for allegedly being involved in a drugs case, and was subsequently released on bail. SRK has steered away from the public eye, except for occasional commercial posts.