Shah Rukh Khan sends best wishes to CSK and MI for first IPL 2020 match

SRK has been away from acting roles for quite a while. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has wished Indian Premier League teams Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians his best for the inaugural match of 2020 season of the T20 tournament. He also wished the captains of the two teams, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

SRK tweeted, “All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for today’s match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45 & @msdhoni. Can’t wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away.”

All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for today’s match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45 & @msdhoni Can’t wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2020

This year, IPL is being held in the United Arab Emirates. Shah Rukh Khan, who is a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, was a frequent sight at the stadiums but it is yet to be known if SRK will travel to UAE to be with his team.

The first match of Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL team owned by Shah Rukh Khan, will be held on September 23. KKR will face Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

On the work front, SRK has been away from acting roles for quite a while. The last time he was seen starring in a movie was in 2018’s Zero. He is yet to announce his next acting project.

