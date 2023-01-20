scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
‘Shah Rukh Khan was sure he was going to be a huge star’: SRK’s childhood friend Palash Sen revisits their school days

Palash Sen recalled his school days, where one of his closest friends was none other than star-in-the-making Shah Rukh Khan.

shah rukh khan st columbas schoolShah Rukh Khan outside St Columba's School in a still from a documentary titled The Inner World Of Shah Rukh Khan.
Euphoria singer Palash Sen recalled his school days, where his buddy was none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Both the singer and the superstar went to Delhi’s St Columba’s School, where, according to Palash, SRK was already starting to display the vastness of his talent.

In an interview with CurlyTales, the singer recalled stories about Shah Rukh, and said that the actor was always sure that he was going to become a star, even as a schoolkid. During the interview, the singer revisited his childhood haunts, and also went back to the colony he grew up in.

Standing outside the school, he said, “Shah Rukh was my schoolmate, and my mate at all the co-curricular activities. We were into sports, debating, quizzing, everything, we were always together. The one thing he couldn’t do was sing, that I did for him. There was a musical that we did, he had a role in it but he could not sing. I was standing in the wings and I was singing for him. He was one of my closest friends when we were in school.”

Asked if they both knew what life had in store for them, Palash said, “He knew, I didn’t know. He knew he wanted to be an actor, and be huge. He was very sure. But with me, it was education. I was supposed to be a doctor… Everything that I am today is this because of this school. This is the school which made me. And if you ask Shah Rukh, he’d say the same thing.”

Shah Rukh is poised to make his comeback in starring roles with next week’s action-thriller Pathaan. This is the first film that he will headline in over four years. His last major release was 2018’s Zero, but last year, Shah Rukh delivered cameos in three movies — Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra. Palash, on the other hand, said that 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Euphoria, and that he intends to put together a compilation album of the band’s greatest hits to mark the occasion.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 10:33 IST
