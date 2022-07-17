scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

When Shah Rukh Khan confessed wife Gauri preferred Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan’s acting over his: ‘She feels I ham a lot’. Watch

In an old video of an interview with Rajat Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan reveals about his wife Gauri Khan not liking him as an actor and also reveals the reason behind it.

New Delhi |
July 17, 2022 9:44:29 pm
Shah Rukh Khan's candid video from the past is doing rounds on the internet. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

It’s not Thursday yet, but a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan is doing rounds on the internet where he is a total simp for his wife, entrepreneur Gauri Khan. The throwback video from  Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat was shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club on Instagram where the superstar gave some befitting answers to the questions thrown at him. 

In the video, Rajat can be seen asking Shah Rukh about Gauri Khan’s old interview where she openly said that she didn’t like Shah Rukh Khan as an actor and preferred other actors like Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan over him. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SRK VIBE (@srkvibe2.0)

To which Shah Rukh replied, “Yes, my wife prefers Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan’s acting over mine. She feels that I overreact and ham a lot. I move my hands, feet, nose, eyes, ears a lot.”

A guest from the audience also asked him a question about the actor calling Gauri during every shoot at least 8-10 times out of fear. Shah Rukh had a hilarious reply to this and said, “What’s the connection between the phone and fear? Whenever I think of her I call her. If I remember her every 5 minutes then I’ll call her. If it’s every 5 hours I’ll call her then too. As long as I am not calling anyone else’s wife every 5 minutes, I think it’s okay.”

Also read |Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava on Ratna Pathak’s Bua ji: ‘Elderly people believe they don’t have any sense of sexuality’ | Scene Stealer

Shah Rukh is all set to return to the big screen after a long gap of almost five years. He will be seen in Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone, in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The actor was last seen in Zero in 2018. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...Premium
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties

 

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina birthday photos
Inside Katrina Kaif’s fun Maldives birthday, Sunny Kaushal calls it ‘happy Katrina week’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement