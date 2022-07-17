When Shah Rukh Khan confessed wife Gauri preferred Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan’s acting over his: ‘She feels I ham a lot’. Watch

It’s not Thursday yet, but a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan is doing rounds on the internet where he is a total simp for his wife, entrepreneur Gauri Khan. The throwback video from Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat was shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club on Instagram where the superstar gave some befitting answers to the questions thrown at him.

In the video, Rajat can be seen asking Shah Rukh about Gauri Khan’s old interview where she openly said that she didn’t like Shah Rukh Khan as an actor and preferred other actors like Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan over him.

To which Shah Rukh replied, “Yes, my wife prefers Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan’s acting over mine. She feels that I overreact and ham a lot. I move my hands, feet, nose, eyes, ears a lot.”

A guest from the audience also asked him a question about the actor calling Gauri during every shoot at least 8-10 times out of fear. Shah Rukh had a hilarious reply to this and said, “What’s the connection between the phone and fear? Whenever I think of her I call her. If I remember her every 5 minutes then I’ll call her. If it’s every 5 hours I’ll call her then too. As long as I am not calling anyone else’s wife every 5 minutes, I think it’s okay.”

Shah Rukh is all set to return to the big screen after a long gap of almost five years. He will be seen in Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone, in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The actor was last seen in Zero in 2018.