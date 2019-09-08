Shah Rukh Khan says reports of him starring in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film false

Shah Rukh Khan is clearly tired of hearing almost daily reports stating he has signed this or that movie. Several reports and rumours circulating in the last few days cast the superstar without his knowledge in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next alongside Katrina Kaif — among others.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to put the record straight. He said unless he himself confirms he is doing a particular project, it is post-truth, referring to a scenario in which objective facts become irrelevant.

The King Khan wrote in a tweet, “It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth.”

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif late last year. The film was a huge critical and commercial failure.

Since then, the actor has not officially announced any acting role, though his productions for Netflix are in the pipeline — a spy thriller series Bard of Blood based on Bilal Siddiqi’s novel of the same name, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. His company will also produce zombie horror Betaal for the streaming giant.