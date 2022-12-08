scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Shah Rukh Khan says people will not stop watching movies in theatres: ‘I have been through these phases…’

Shah Rukh Khan has joined the bandwagon of stars who believe that the dominance of OTT platforms is just a temporary phase. He said that people will eventually return to cinema halls to watch movies.

SHAH RUKH KHANShah Rukh Khan recently wrapped the Saudi Arabia schedule of Dunki. (Photo: PTI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The debate around streaming platforms taking over theatres post-pandemic has been going on for a long time. While many actors and filmmakers have given their two cents on the topic, recently Shah Rukh Khan also joined the bandwagon of stars who believe that the dominance of OTT platforms is just a temporary phase. He said that people will eventually return to cinema halls to watch movies.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh agreed that due to the pandemic, watching habits of people have changed. But the actor also said that he has earlier too been a part of phases where people thought “now nobody will watch movies.” However, that never happened and people always returned to cinema halls.

Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan responded to Jaya Bachchan calling Happy New Year ‘the most nonsensical film’: ‘Not more than Amar Akbar Anthony’. Watch

He said, “Cinema viewing is not going to shut down anytime soon because I have been through these phases, television coming in, ‘oh nobody’s watching movies’, VCR coming in, ‘Nobody’s watching movies.’ It’s been 32 years, I have seen it through. Yes, there’s always a dent, there is a bit of a problem, but cinema changes itself and then comes back and invites people in hordes.”

Shah Rukh Khan believes that going to a theatre is just like an outing for people. He opined, “When you go to watch movies in a theatre, it’s an outing. Films and box office have got affected. Because of Covid-19, watching habits have changed. But I think it will all settle down and films will find their space at the box office. Some films will find space on streaming platforms, and some will stick to television.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, verminPremium
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, vermin
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his big comeback. He’ll appear in three films in 2023 – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 08:57:23 pm
Next Story

British Fashion Awards 2022: Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley and others dazzle on the red carpet

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty launch Cirkus song Current Laga Re
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close