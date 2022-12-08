Shah Rukh Khan says people will not stop watching movies in theatres: ‘I have been through these phases…’

The debate around streaming platforms taking over theatres post-pandemic has been going on for a long time. While many actors and filmmakers have given their two cents on the topic, recently Shah Rukh Khan also joined the bandwagon of stars who believe that the dominance of OTT platforms is just a temporary phase. He said that people will eventually return to cinema halls to watch movies.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh agreed that due to the pandemic, watching habits of people have changed. But the actor also said that he has earlier too been a part of phases where people thought “now nobody will watch movies.” However, that never happened and people always returned to cinema halls.

He said, “Cinema viewing is not going to shut down anytime soon because I have been through these phases, television coming in, ‘oh nobody’s watching movies’, VCR coming in, ‘Nobody’s watching movies.’ It’s been 32 years, I have seen it through. Yes, there’s always a dent, there is a bit of a problem, but cinema changes itself and then comes back and invites people in hordes.”

Shah Rukh Khan believes that going to a theatre is just like an outing for people. He opined, “When you go to watch movies in a theatre, it’s an outing. Films and box office have got affected. Because of Covid-19, watching habits have changed. But I think it will all settle down and films will find their space at the box office. Some films will find space on streaming platforms, and some will stick to television.”

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his big comeback. He’ll appear in three films in 2023 – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.