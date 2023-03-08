scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
As Pathaan crosses Baahubali 2’s box office collection, Shah Rukh Khan says film’s success proves hard work, faith ‘abhi zinda hai’

Post Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan aims to keep the momentum going with his two other big films lined up for release this year: Jawan and Dunki.

Pathaan box officePathaan has done historic business since its release in January. (Photo: Screengrab)

For Shah Rukh Khan, success is personal. The Bollywood superstar on Wednesday tweeted a thank you note for his fans, well-wishers and the audience who thronged to cinema halls to watch his latest feature, Pathaan.

The Siddharth Anand directorial, which marked the return of Shah Rukh to the big screen after a gap of over four years, has emerged as the biggest Bollywood blockbuster. Recently, it toppled Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which held the record for highest collection with Rs 510.99 crore. Pathaan has so far netted Rs 518 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and thanked those who showered love on Pathaan and the team which worked hard to bring the film to life. Pathaan, backed by Yash Raj Films, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind,” he tweeted.

Also Read |Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s actioner makes more money than Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee on its 43rd day of release, mints Rs 1039 cr globally

Pathaan has set new box office records with its historic run. Such has been the film’s momentum that even on its 43rd day, Pathaan minted Rs 1.29 crore nett, taking its all-languages total to Rs 536.77 crore. The film’s global figure is at a whopping Rs 1039 crore.

Post Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan aims to keep the momentum going with his two other big films lined up for release this year. Up next in June would be his much awaited mass actioner Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra among others.

The superstar is then expected to close the year on a high with his grand December release, Dunki. The film marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, known for acclaimed blockbusters like 3 Idiots, PK, Munna Bhai franchise and Sanju.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 18:32 IST
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 18:32 IST
