Shah Rukh Khan says he has kept a memento from that Pathaan scene with Salman Khan: ‘I am keeping that Tiger scarf’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has crushed innumerable records as it rewrites history at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. However, what brought more joy to fans was the cameo by Salman Khan, and that they could finally see SRK and Salman fight side by side. Both the actors talked about shooting the action scene in the spy thriller.

Salman Khan said in a statement, “For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I’m glad Pathaan is that film. When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I’m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I’m happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan. I was floored when Adi (Aditya Chopra) narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again.”

He added that Aditya Chopra’s intention was to ‘play to the gallery’ and to give exactly the fans what they wanted. “Given how closely Adi has known Shah Rukh and me, he truly managed to capture how we are as personalities in the scenes. This is why people are loving us on screen. Also the way Sidharth executed the sequence and presented us was just brilliant. I’m happy for Shah Rukh and YRF for all the records that Pathaan is achieving. It is a huge win for Indian cinema that we are able to bring people back to the theatres after the pandemic.”

SRK added, “Trust me when I say this, Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right film, the right script because we both knew that there would be incredible excitement to see us on screen but we would have to deliver that promise to audiences because they love us so much. If not, they would be mighty dejected and it wouldn’t work for the project. Matlab fans ka sawaal hai, choti script pe nahi chodh sakte types!”

SRK continued, “So, when Adi told me about the idea to bring the two super spies from YRF’s Spy Universe, Tiger and Pathaan, together do some kick-ass action scenes, which I’m hoping many people have seen by now, I instantly jumped at it because this idea was delivering the promise of seeing Salman and I on the big screen. I’m delighted that people have loved seeing us together in Pathaan.” He also said that he knew that it was a long wait for fans, but was glad that they managed to deliver a film that witnessed so much love. He added that it was ‘too much fun’ with Bhai on sets. “I had missed being with him on screen so it all turned out as it should…and that Tiger scarf I am keeping as a memento!”

Pathaan marks SRK’s return to the big screen after four years. The film is now part of the YRF spy universe, which features Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir and Salman Khan’s Tiger.