Shah Rukh Khan says his parents will be proud of how he has raised his children: ‘If I were to meet them today…’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has often spoken highly of his late parents, Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima, who died when he was very young, and never got to experience his success with him. Recently, the actor said that if his parents were to meet him today, they would be proud of how he has raised his three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.

Speaking at an event with journalist Faye D’Souza in Sharjah, UAE, Shah Rukh said, “My mother would first say, ‘Tum bohot patle ho gaye ho, thoda weight put on karlo. Kaisa tumhara muh ho gaya hai, andar andar, galle andar chakle gaye hain… (You have become too thin. Look at your face, your cheeks have gone in)’. But both of them will be proud of my one achievement, if I may call it an achievement. They will be proud and happy with the way I have raised my three children.”

Shah Rukh lost his parents when he was quite young. His father died of cancer when he was 15 years old. His mother passed away in 1990 after suffering from a prolonged sickness. It was only after her death that Shah Rukh moved to Mumbai in 1991.

During the interaction, he also shared his coping mechanisms with the audience. He said that he just keeps “an honest heart”. He added, “It’s an experience I have gone through living in a world which has a lot of ups and downs, lives are made and broken on Fridays. It’s a very brittle space to be a star in Hindi films. It can go away and it can come back. But one thing that has held me in good stead and I believe will hold my children in good stead is, ‘Hold an honest and a gentle heart. There’s nothing needed to lead a successful life than these two qualities'”.

Going forward, Shah Rukh said that all he wants to do is to honour his fans’ love for him through his work. He said, “As a matter of fact, the kind of cinema I do is meant for everyone to like and dislike but not learn too much from it. I am sorry I won’t make cinema more intense than that, I have always said messages are for the postal services, not for films. They are meant to be entertaining. I would only like to tell stories which a lot of people will like to hear, I just don’t want to be telling my stories,” the actor shared.

Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of his action thriller Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline.