Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are ‘my biggest critics’: ‘My family is my North Star who keep me grounded’

Eight years ago, the death knell of Shah Rukh Khan’s career was sounded with the underwhelming reception of his 2018 romantic fantasy Zero. The actor didn’t take on any more commitments and decided to go on a year-long break before deciding his next moves. That one year became two, three, and then four, thanks to the pandemic, post which he returned with a bang, with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

What shifted in those four years? As people around the globe returned to their families during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shah Rukh reconnected with his family too. Always a hands-on father, he was never distant from his three kids — Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. But spending undivided time with them made him value what he has and return to form with a renewed vigour.

“My children are my best critics! My family is my North Star who keeps me grounded and reminds me of what truly matters, no matter how busy life becomes,” Shah Rukh Khan tells SCREEN in an exclusive interview. “Legacy isn’t solely defined by professional achievements, but by the values and memories I share with my family. Balancing both comes down to being fully present. While I pursue my passions and work, I never lose sight of the simple joys of being a father,” he adds.

Legacy and family are two themes intertwined at the heart of The Lion King franchise. So, it was only organic that even before his elder son made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix last year, they both first collaborated on Jon Favreau’s 2019 remake of Disney’s 1993 seminal animated film. While Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa, Aryan made his voice acting debut with the character of Simba.

“I still remember watching The Lion King when it was first released and how moved I was by its characters and memorable soundtrack. As my children were growing up, it became a staple of our family movie nights, and sharing its magic with them remains one of my fondest memories. Since then, that connection has only deepened with my children themselves becoming an integral part of this story,” says Shah Rukh. His younger son AbRam joined them in Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa, voicing the younger version of the titular character.

“I’m incredibly proud of my children. It’s been a privilege watching them come into their own as performers and individuals,” says Shah Rukh, admitting that he was surprised by his cubs’ quick dominance over the hunting ground that was the recording studio. “Doing voiceover work is always interesting. It flexes a different type of acting muscle and I loved connecting with my kids on that creative level. Although I showed them the ropes, they opened my eyes to new perspectives through their curiosity and imagination,” adds SRK.

Six years after the world first heard him as Simba, Aryan Khan delivered a promising directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which he also co-wrote. While AbRam Khan is still in school, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to star alongside her father in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King, slated to release in cinemas this Christmas. “Seeing them continue to explore new interests and express themselves with confidence, I feel grateful that we shared such a meaningful chapter together,” says Shah Rukh.

While the actor voiced Mufasa in the Lion King franchise, he confesses Simba also holds a special place in his heart. “The beauty of The Lion King is that its timeless message resonates with all walks of life – whether you’re the child going on a journey to discover your place in the world, or you’re now a parent wanting to prepare your kids for a world where you may not always be around to help them,” says Shah Rukh, who lost his father when he was just 15. “My father never held back from showing me love, and I similarly hope to guide my own children while giving them the freedom and leeway to chart their own path,” he adds.

Shah Rukh remembers being that cub lost in the woods that was Mumbai once he moved to the city from his hometown Delhi. With his late parents watching over him, he found great comfort in standing next to the sea, which he describes as a “quiet companion” throughout his life. “When I first came to Mumbai, there was a moment early on – standing by the water, with very little certainty and a lot of hope – when I thought to myself about who I wanted to become. That moment has stayed with me ever since,” recalls Shah Rukh.

Over 35 years later, Shah Rukh Khan now lives at Mannat, a palatial bungalow that faces the Arabian Sea. While that’s no mean feat given where he comes from, the sea is also a constant, friendly reminder of his unique yet miniscule place in the universe. “The sea humbles you. You realize that not everything needs to be controlled and that vastness reminds you of how, metaphorically, there are so many things that are bigger than yourself. That balance between dreaming big and letting go is something I have carried with me over the years,” says Shah Rukh.

It’s this affinity for the sea, the ideas of legacy and family, and “Hakuna Matata” invariably lifting his spirits up every time he listens to the song that he’s excited to lend his voice to the narration of The Lion King at the Disney Cruise Line Adventure. “There’s something magical about knowing that out on the open sea, guests are listening to my narration as the sky lights up with the fireworks spectacular. It feels like I am sharing a moment with them that is both grand, yet intimate,” says Shah Rukh, adding that it’s akin to his own “circle of life” coming around beautifully.