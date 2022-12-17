scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan says his ‘babies’ Suhana, Aryan and AbRam mean the world to him, reveals the naughtiest kid in the family

Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his family and also revealed the best compliment he received from his kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

shah rukh khan, gauri khan, aryan khan, suhana khan, abram khanShah Rukh Khan conducted a AMA session on Twitter. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan indulged his fans in a surprise AMA (Ask me anything) session on Twitter, where he answered questions about his film Pathaan, his routine and also his kids–Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan and wife Gauri Khan. 

One of the fans asked Shah Rukh, “Biggest compliment you have ever gotten from your kids?” The actor replied and said, “Papa you are the kindest man we know”. Shah Rukh also said that his ‘babies’ mean the world to him. 

When asked if his kids were excited for his big release, Shah Rukh said, “Right now we r all excited for Avataar…#Pathan in Jan.” The actor was also questioned about who was the naughtiest kid in the family. The actor replied and said, “I think it’s me.”

Another fan asked Shah Rukh who was the first person he told about doing Pathaan. Shah Rukh replied by saying, “It’s like a film with friends so I told my family first.” Shah Rukh gave a hilarious reply to a fan who said, “After completing my studies coming to Mumbai to watch your Mannat.” The actor wrote, “Hope you like the gate gauri has designed.” The actor also revealed that he does only ‘homely’ things when he is at home.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh also spoke about John and said, “John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don’t get hurt….known him for a long time and was lovely working with him.”

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 07:33:11 pm
