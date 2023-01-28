scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has trademark heart-warming response for fan who said he can't challenge Salman Khan at box office: 'Bhai is GOAT'

Shah Rukh Khan held a Twitter AMA where he spoke about Salman Khan and his film Pathaan.

Salman Khan (right) has an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.
After Pathaan’s massive success at the box-office, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter handle and interacted with his fans through another AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. The actor spoke about the film and praised his friend, actor Salman Khan, whom he described as the the GOAT (greatest of all time). Salman appears as Tiger in a cameo in Pathaan.

When a fan said that he went to the theatre to watch Salman (Tiger), but instead returned as a Shah Rukh (Pathaan) fan, SRK replied to him and said, “Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan.”

Another fan wrote, “Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe (The film is a hit but you can’t compete with Salman Khan’s box-office collection).” Shah Rukh humbly replied, “Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT  (greatest of all time) #Pathaan.”

Shah Rukh had a hilarious reply for a fan who asked him, “Sir train vale scene me chaiya chaiya dance bi kar dete salman sir ke sathh (Why you didn’t do the ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ dance with Salman Khan in the train sequence)? SRK replied, “Bhai jitna kar saka kar diya na…ab jaan loge bacche ki kya!!!”

Also read |Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan fills the widening cracks in battered Bollywood with gold, Siddharth Anand’s film is a tribute to his stardom

Pathaan released in theatres on January 25 and the film has minted more than Rs 300 crores worldwide in two days. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been breaking box office records for Bollywood in both India and abroad. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced by YRF.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 16:32 IST
How to adopt these five yoga routines, cleanse your body of toxins and restore your gut health

