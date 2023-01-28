Shah Rukh Khan has trademark heart-warming response for fan who said he can’t challenge Salman Khan at box office: ‘Bhai is GOAT’

After Pathaan’s massive success at the box-office, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter handle and interacted with his fans through another AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. The actor spoke about the film and praised his friend, actor Salman Khan, whom he described as the the GOAT (greatest of all time). Salman appears as Tiger in a cameo in Pathaan.

When a fan said that he went to the theatre to watch Salman (Tiger), but instead returned as a Shah Rukh (Pathaan) fan, SRK replied to him and said, “Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan.”

Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan https://t.co/91HJy8UZxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Another fan wrote, “Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe (The film is a hit but you can’t compete with Salman Khan’s box-office collection).” Shah Rukh humbly replied, “Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT (greatest of all time) #Pathaan.”

Bhai jitna kar saka kar diya na…ab jaan loge bacche ki kya!!! #Pathaan https://t.co/X2hqXeZlF1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Shah Rukh had a hilarious reply for a fan who asked him, “Sir train vale scene me chaiya chaiya dance bi kar dete salman sir ke sathh (Why you didn’t do the ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ dance with Salman Khan in the train sequence)? SRK replied, “Bhai jitna kar saka kar diya na…ab jaan loge bacche ki kya!!!”

Pathaan released in theatres on January 25 and the film has minted more than Rs 300 crores worldwide in two days. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been breaking box office records for Bollywood in both India and abroad. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced by YRF.