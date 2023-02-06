scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan thinks this Deepika Padukone action sequence in Pathaan was the ‘sexiest’: ‘I am jealous of…’

Shah Rukh Khan heaped praise on Deepika Padukone for her brilliant action sequences in the film Pathaan.

deepika padukone, shah rukh khanPathaan is currently scoring big at the box-office.
Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan thinks this Deepika Padukone action sequence in Pathaan was the ‘sexiest’: ‘I am jealous of…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

While Pathaan continues to make waves at the box-office, Shah Rukh Khan has praised his co-star Deepika Padukone for her beauty, grace and impact she made in the action sequences of the film. Shah Rukh said, “If I may say so, I think it’s one of the sexiest action scenes that I have seen.”

He also explained and said, “Many people have seen it and voh trailer mein bhi hai, ek admi se lipatkar, ghoomakar, usko neeche girake, uspe chadkar usko maarti hai…mere saath aisa karle…itna pyaar hai uske andar…I’m toh jealous of that guy ki yaar itne kareeb se itni khoobsurati aur uske upper baitkar…main bolta ‘aur maar aur maar  (Many people have seen it already and it’s also in the trailer where Deepika Padukone in the action scene, jumps onto someone, flips him, drops him to the floor and hits him. I wish she did that with me. I’m jealous of that guy for being so close to someone so beautiful. If it were me, I would have said “hit me more, hit me more).”

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan says he has kept a memento from that Pathaan scene with Salman Khan: ‘I am keeping that Tiger scarf’

Pathaan, which also stars John Abaham, is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film is currently smashing all the existing records and has emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film. On day 12, the film collected Rs. 28 crores. The film has minted Rs. 429 crores in India so far. During a recent media interaction, Shah Rukh said, “I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas.” 

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 12:37 IST
Next Story

Serum Institute to develop sports facilities at B J Medical College ground; cricket pitch and volleyball, basketball courts to come up

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

grammys
Beyonce, Sam Smith, Jennifer Lopez turn heads at the 65th Grammy’s red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close