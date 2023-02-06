Shah Rukh Khan thinks this Deepika Padukone action sequence in Pathaan was the ‘sexiest’: ‘I am jealous of…’

While Pathaan continues to make waves at the box-office, Shah Rukh Khan has praised his co-star Deepika Padukone for her beauty, grace and impact she made in the action sequences of the film. Shah Rukh said, “If I may say so, I think it’s one of the sexiest action scenes that I have seen.”

He also explained and said, “Many people have seen it and voh trailer mein bhi hai, ek admi se lipatkar, ghoomakar, usko neeche girake, uspe chadkar usko maarti hai…mere saath aisa karle…itna pyaar hai uske andar…I’m toh jealous of that guy ki yaar itne kareeb se itni khoobsurati aur uske upper baitkar…main bolta ‘aur maar aur maar (Many people have seen it already and it’s also in the trailer where Deepika Padukone in the action scene, jumps onto someone, flips him, drops him to the floor and hits him. I wish she did that with me. I’m jealous of that guy for being so close to someone so beautiful. If it were me, I would have said “hit me more, hit me more).”

Pathaan, which also stars John Abaham, is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film is currently smashing all the existing records and has emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film. On day 12, the film collected Rs. 28 crores. The film has minted Rs. 429 crores in India so far. During a recent media interaction, Shah Rukh said, “I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas.”