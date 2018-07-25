Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan didn’t behave like superstars on Zero sets: Aanand L Rai

Aanand L. Rai directorial Zero will hit screens on December 21. Aanand L. Rai directorial Zero will hit screens on December 21.

Bringing superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together on screen is considered a feat. Director Kabir Khan accomplished the feat with 2017 film Tubelight, and now Aanand L Rai has brought the duo together for a special song in Shah Rukh’s Zero, which releases on December 21.

A teaser of the song was released last month and it has set the expectations of the fans soaring. For the director, however, there was no pressure of having two superstars in one frame.

Aanand L. Rai says because he understood Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as people, he never felt bogged down by the feeling of shooting with stars.

“I don’t feel like that (any difficulty in directing two big stars). I feel very fortunate that way. I am not saying this as a director but as a person. When you meet someone and understand the person behind that star, then you stop looking at them as stars. There’s a relationship and an atmosphere that gets built.

“I would say they both never made me feel that they were superstars. That’s their magnanimity,” Aanand L. Rai told reporters at the trailer launch of his upcoming production Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi.

Zero, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, will see Shah Rukh in the role of a vertically challenged man.

