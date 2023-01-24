Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan unite in unseen pic shared by Meezaan: ‘Mausam blockbuster ho chuka hai’

Pathaan fever has gripped film fans across the country, including Bollywood as well. The industry is waiting with bated breath to observe just how powerful Shah Rukh Khan’s star-power is, as the film sets advance booking records at the box office. Now, a day prior to Pathaan’s long-awaited release in theatres, actor Meezaan, the son of Jaaved Jaaferi, has shared a picture of himself, alongside Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.

Sharing the picture on Instagram on Tuesday, the actor wrote, “#PATHAAN in theatre’s tomorrow🔥.” The picture shows Meezaan posing with Salman and Shah Rukh on either side of him. Salman is wearing a grey suit with a blue shirt, while Shah Rukh is dressed in all-black. Fans were overjoyed at seeing the two superstars together. “Mousam blockbuster ho chuka hai,” one person wrote. Another fan wrote, “Wow a Khan Sandwich!” A third fan commented, “When Tiger met Pathaan.”

Pathaan is set to introduce YRF’s long-rumoured shared universe of spy movies, which will also retroactively include Salman’s two Tiger movies and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. The latter film is also directed by Pathaan’s Siddharth Anand. Salman’s cameo appearance in Pathaan, as his character Tiger, has been confirmed by both him and Shah Rukh. It is also widely expected for Hrithik to appear in Pathaan, and for Shah Rukh to cameo in the upcoming Tiger 3.

In an Instagram lives session last year, Shah Rukh was asked about working with Salman, and he said, “With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There’s always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full-fledged film together, apart from one (Karan Arjun), which was also not full-fledged, to be honest. We were not together in the film for too long. So we get to work 4-5 days in a year sometimes in a film. Now, in Pathaan. I don’t know if this should be a secret, but Inshallah I will try to be in Tiger also. It’s great fun working with him. It’s always very nice.”

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will be released tomorrow.