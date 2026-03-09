Chetak Screen Awards: When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan revealed why they fought, then recreated ‘Karan Arjun’ brotherhood

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came when Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hosted the 2017 Screen Awards, bringing their trademark charisma to the stage. From dancing to “Yeh Bandhan Toh Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai” to exchanging playful banter, the duo ensured the evening was thoroughly entertaining.

Among the evening’s standout moments were SRK playfully roasting Salman over his New Year resolutions and a memorable segment in which Salman jokingly claimed he was “married.”

SRK, Salman’s bromance

During the ceremony, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen exchanging their blazers. Their bromance was at its peak on the stage.

The New Year’s Resolution roast

SRK jokingly teased Salman about his New Year’s resolutions, suggesting that Salman resolved to finally get married, referring to his “antics” of keeping the country waiting for his wedding.

When Salman said he is already married

In a hilarious retort to SRK’s roasting, Salman jokingly claimed that he was already married, causing a moment of shock and laughter in the audience.

During one segment, Salman remarked in a serious tone that he was already married and had kept it a secret from everyone. He later clarified that the marriage existed only in his dreams, a recurring one, at that. Just as he is about to see his bride’s face, he joked, he gets frightened and wakes up.

The ‘Sultani’ joke

Shah Rukh Khan took a jab at Salman Khan’s love life by sarcastically sharing that Salman wants to have a baby girl named ‘Sultani Khan’ and by 2042, he will launch her as an actor.

Salman and SRK fight

Salman and Shah Rukh also talked about their feud. The 2008 fight began after a verbal altercation involving their personal lives, leading to years of silence between them. Their friendship was publicly mended earlier at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party in 2013, with the 2017 Screen Awards solidifying their camaraderie in the industry.

The nostalgic moment

The performance was high in nostalgia, and both Salman Khan and Shan Rukh Khan were seen visibly in tears as they saw a clip from thier film Karan Arjun.