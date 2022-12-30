Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh bring Bollywood glamour to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement party. Watch videos, pics

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, among others, visited the Ambani House (Antilia) in Mumbai on Thursday night to congratulate newly-engaged couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Business tycoon and Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani got engaged to his childhood sweetheart and school friend Randhika Merchant on Thursday with a ‘roka’ ceremony held at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara.

After being photographed together on his 57th birthday, Salman Khan was seen at the Ambani house along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Amid the Pathaan controversy, Shah Rukh Khan received a warm welcome by the Ambani family as he was escorted inside Antilia by security personnel. The actor was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, who made sure that the superstar was not clicked by the paparazzi. Salman Khan, on the other hand, was seen in black formals.

Team Brahmastra — Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their filmmaker friend Aayan Mukerji — visited the Ambani house to wish the new couple. Alia and Ranbir made a rare public appearance after becoming parents to daughter Raha last month. While Ranbir chose an all-black outfit for the party, Alia wore a powder blue dress.

Janhvi Kapoor, draped in a beautiful pink saree, was seen walking from her car to the Ambani house. The actor also waved at the paparazzi stationed outside Antilia to cover the grand celebration.

Cirkus star Ranveer Singh was also seen smiling an waving at the guests and paps trying to click his pictures. Ranveer’s wife, actor Deepika Padukone, missed the party.

Anant and Radhika received a grand welcome at the Mumbai airport. The couple was welcomed with a flower shower all through their way from the airport to their residence in south Mumbai. There was a special firecracker show organised by the family near the Bandra Worli Sea Link as the couple was driven back home in their Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.

Anant and Radhika are childhood sweethearts. Radhika, a Political and Economics graduate from New York University, is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare.