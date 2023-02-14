scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose together in unseen pic shared by Shiamak Davar, fans say: ‘Three legends together’. See here

Shiamak Davar shared a picture with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, which left their fans enthralled. Check it out here.

Shiamak DavarChoreographer Shaimak Davar shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. (Photo: Instagram/shiamakofficial)

Bollywood choreographer Shiamak Davar shared an appreciation post for actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Instagram. The picture shows Shiamak sitting between the two superstars. He celebrated their success and lauded the hard work that they have put in.

Shah Rukh is currently riding high on the success of his new film Pathaan, which has crossed Rs 950 crore worldwide and is inching towards Rs 1000 crore. The film also had an entertaining cameo by Salman, whose next release is going to be Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Earlier this week, a new song from the film, titled “Naiyo Lagda Dil,” was released online. The song featured Salman and his co-star, Pooja Hegde.

Also Read |Pathaan redeems Shah Rukh, as it had to. But it also redeems Deepika

In his caption, Shiamak wrote, “It’s truly amazing to know the two biggest superstars of Bollywood. I remember when @iamsrk convinced me to do Dil Toh Pagal Hai, for which I’m truly and eternally grateful to this day, and now seeing him absolutely slay it on the big screen with Pathaan. And how can we forget about the other megastar in the room, @beingsalmankhan who adds absolute value and entertainment with his alluring presence. Wishing these two legends all the best for their future endeavours.”

Check out Shiamak Davar’s post –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shiamak Davar (@shiamakofficial)

 

The choreographer’s followers commented on how the picture had three legends in one frame. A user wrote, “What a lovely pic. All 3 Mega stars”, while another commented, “How awesome 3 legends together. Would love to seeing them working together.” A fan wrote, “3 superstars in one Frame”.

Salman’s upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid this year and also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Meanwhile Shah Rukh’s Pathaan remains unstoppable at the box office. Even on it’s fourth Monday, the film minted Rs 4.6 crore (early estimates). This brings the film closer to Rs 480 crore mark domestically. The film is eyeing to beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s all-time record in the Hindi belt.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 09:58 IST
