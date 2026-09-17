Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mohanlal wish PM Modi on 76th birthday: ‘Keep inspiring’

Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal took to social media on Thursday to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Modi

Shah Rukh Khan shared his birthday message for PM Modi on X, wishing him happiness and good health. He also referred to the Prime Minister’s strength and positivity.

“Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation.”

Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2026

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Salman Khan calls PM Modi ‘Narendra Bhai’

Salman Khan kept his birthday message brief but addressed the Prime Minister as “Narendra Bhai Modi.”

“Janam Din Mubarak Ho Honourable P M Sahab, Wish you a very Happy Birthday Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind. @narendramodi.”

Janam Din Mubarak Ho Honourable P M Sahab , Wish you a very Happy Birthday Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind. @narendramodi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2026

Ajay Devgn praises PM’s commitment to public service

Ajay Devgn also shared a birthday message for PM Modi, focusing on his public service and wishing him continued health and strength.

“Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji! Watching you serve this nation, year after year, tirelessly and selflessly, is a reminder of what true seva looks like. Your commitment to the people of India, especially the last person in the last row, has always moved me deeply. On your birthday, I pray for your continued good health and strength, so that your journey of service to Bharat continues for many more years to come. Jai Hind!”

Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji! Watching you serve this nation, year after year, tirelessly and selflessly, is a reminder of what true seva looks like. Your commitment to the people of India, especially the last person in the last row, has always moved me deeply. On your… — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2026

Akshay Kumar urges people to serve others

Akshay Kumar used the occasion to encourage people to help others and mark the day with an act of service.

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“Today is the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister ji, and this day is being celebrated with a resolve for service. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this. May we be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone’s face… just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal.”

आज हमारे प्रधानमंत्री जी का जन्मदिन है और इस दिन को सेवा संकल्प के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। मुझे लगता है जन्मदिन मनाने का इससे खूबसूरत कोई और तरीका नहीं हो सकता। हम किसी और के काम आएँ, किसी ज़रूरतमंद की मदद करें, किसी चेहरे पर मुस्कान लाएँ… बस इतना सा संकल्प।

Happy Birthday… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2026

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Mohanlal extends birthday wishes

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also took to X to wish PM Modi. He wrote: “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, a very happy birthday. Your tireless commitment to the progress of our country continues to inspire millions. May this year bring you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the nation.”

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, a very happy birthday. Your tireless commitment to the progress of our country continues to inspire millions. May this year bring you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the nation.… pic.twitter.com/y9xzAMlaXS — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 17, 2026

Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Modi

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also posted a birthday message for PM Modi, saying she offered prayers for his health and long life. She also referred to his 25 years in public service and the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.’

“On the occasion of the birthday of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today, I lit the ‘Lamp of Blessings’ and offered prayers for his good health, long life, and an energetic journey. 🪔 Paying homage to his dedicated journey of 25 years in national service, let us take this resolve for service and public welfare through the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to every individual across the country.”

आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के जन्मदिवस के अवसर पर ‘आशीर्वाद का दीया’ जलाकर उनके स्वस्थ, दीर्घायु एवं ऊर्जावान जीवन की मंगलकामना की। 🪔 राष्ट्रसेवा के 25 वर्षों की उनकी समर्पित यात्रा को नमन करते हुए, आइए ‘सेवा संकल्प अभियान’ के माध्यम से देशभर में सेवा और… pic.twitter.com/ysTX0HbNRB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2026

Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty also send wishes

Jackie Shroff shared a picture with PM Modi on Instagram and wrote, “Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday!”

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Shilpa Shetty also shared a throwback picture with PM Modi on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health, strength, and continued success as you lead the nation forward.”

Several other members of the film fraternity also shared birthday messages for PM Modi on Thursday.