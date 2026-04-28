Why Shah Rukh refused to accept Rs 95 lakh fee after film co-starring Salman flopped

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have shared screen space in very few films in their long careers, and apart from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, most of these films are just cameo appearances by either of them. So when they, alongside Madhuri Dixit, appeared in the 2002 film Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, it surprised their fans, but it also left them cringing as the film was nothing close to what they had in mind for this star-studded vehicle. The film’s many runs on satellite television made it popular, but often made fans question why any of the stars had chosen to be a part of this. Turns out, it was producer KC Bokadia, who convinced the stars to do this film. And such was his camaraderie with the stars that after the film’s failure, SRK refused to take the Rs 95 lakh that Bokadia owed him.

Salman Khan was brought on board via Salim Khan

In a recent interview, producer KC Bokadia shared how SRK and Salman came on board for the film. Talking about Salman, he said that he never narrated the film’s story to the actor, but only spoke to his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Since the film was a remake of a Tamil film titled Thotta Chinungi, he just informed Salim Khan about that film, and he agreed that Salman would do it. In the case of Shah Rukh, he said that the actor watched the Tamil film, but never asked to meet the director.

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Shah Rukh Khan was offered Rs 2 crore

Bokadia shared that he met Shah Rukh and told him that he was planning to remake the Tamil film and informed him that he would be needed for 20 days. The producer then told Shah Rukh that he was willing to pay Rs 2 crore for his time. “I told him, ‘I don’t know what you charge, but I am willing to pay you Rs 2 crore for it’. I think he was charging Rs 1-1.5 crore back then. The next day, he came to watch the Tamil film. The director had a weird personality so I told him not to enter the screening because SRK might run away after looking at you,” he said with a laugh. The Tamil film and its Hindi remake were both directed by KS Adhiyaman.

Bokadia said it was nothing short of a miracle that SRK never asked to meet the director before the shoot. But after watching the film, he expressed his honest thoughts about the material. “After Shah Rukh watched the film, he said, ‘I don’t understand such kind of films. But I will do it for you’,” he recalled.

Salman Khan (L) and Shah Rukh Khan (R) with producer KC Bokadia (center). (Photo: Express Archives) Salman Khan (L) and Shah Rukh Khan (R) with producer KC Bokadia (center). (Photo: Express Archives)

SRK refused to take balance amount of Rs 95 lakh

However, the film faced some troubles at the box office after it released. As per Box Office India, the film was made on a budget of Rs 12 crore, and earned roughly Rs 13.5 crore. At this point, Bokadia was yet to pay Rs 95 lakh but SRK refused to take any money. “I told Shah Rukh, ‘Sir, we don’t have a problem with you. Plus, we have promised you the money. It won’t look good’. Shah Rukh said, ‘Don’t worry about it. I can earn Rs 95 lakh by making an appearance at a wedding. You will have to pay me by selling off your assets’. Who says something like that? That’s his good nature,” he recalled.

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Bokadia said that when SRK’s secretary asked for the money that was owed to the actor, Bokadia reached out to the actor again and he reassured him that he did not need to pay anything. “He said, ‘You don’t worry about it. I said it. I committed it. I have told you, I am not taking any money.’” He added, “I even tried to give him a cheque of Rs 20 lakh but he didn’t take it. I handed it to his driver but it was never deposited,” he recalled.

Bokadia shared that a while later, when he ran into SRK again, he again offered some money but SRK refused, again. In fact, SRK even offered 5 days of his time, in case Bokadia wanted to work with the actor again. He recalled SRK’s words, “I respect you. I love you, sir.”

About Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam had Madhuri and Salman’s characters playing best friends, but after Madhuri’s character gets married to Shah Rukh’s character, he isn’t as accepting of her friendships. The film was panned by the critics.