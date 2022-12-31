scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan offer condolences to PM Narendra Modi on Hiraben’s death: ‘No greater loss than loosing one’s mother’

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shared their condolences on social media.

Modi-with-MomPM Modi's mother Heeraben passed away on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Saturday offered their deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the demise of his mother Hiraben.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. She was 99. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to condole Hiraben’s demise. “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul,” the 57-year-old actor tweeted.
Salman also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the prime minister.

“Dear Hon. PM Shri Narendrabhai Modi, I can feel your pain as there is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. May God give u strength at this hour of need.. @narendramodi” the actor said.

On Friday, a host of film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Dharmendra paid tributes to Hiraben

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 15:54 IST
