Shah Rukh Khan hugs Salman Khan at birthday bash; Kartik Aaryan, Tabu arrive in style. See photos

Actor Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday eve with his friends and family. His sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her actor-husband Ayush Sharma hosted a party for the actor and their daughter Ayat Sharma who shares her birthday with her ‘mamu’ Salman. The party was attended by the who’s who of the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan was among the last few guests who arrived to wish Salman on his special day.

Several photos of Shah Rukh and Salman surfaced on the fan pages of the actors. Shah Rukh walked straight up inside Arpita’s house as he arrived for the party. Later, he stepped down with Salman and posed with him for the photographers who were stationed outside Arpita’s house. The two stars, who will be making a cameo appearance in each other’s upcoming films Pathaan and Tiger 3 also hugged each other and held hands.

Salman cut his birthday cake, first with the paparazzi and later he cut his huge birthday cake with the guests at his birthday party. Iulia Vantur stood beside him as he cut the cake and shot a video of the actor.

Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Pulkit Samrat, Pooja Hegde, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha, among several others were photographed in Mumbai’s Bandra as they arrived for Salman Khan’s birthday party. All of them were primarily dressed in shades of black and put their stylish foot forward for the party.

Salman’s brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaz Khan, made it to their brother’s birthday bash. While Arbaz stuck to black, Sohail wore a grey t-shirt which he paired with blue denim. He brought along with him his two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan Khan. Malaika and Arbaz’s son Arhaan Khan also looked handsome as he came dressed in all-white.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is directed by Farhad Samji. He has finished shooting for the film. It is slated to hit theaters in April 2023. The actor also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline where he will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif.