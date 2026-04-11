‘People don’t carry gifts for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s birthday parties,’ reveals Ekta Kapoor: ‘They just offer blessings’

Fans of Bollywood stars often see them attending parties for their industry colleagues’ birthdays and wedding functions. While regular people never forget to carry a gift when visiting someone’s house, fans have often wondered, ‘What do celebrities gift each other?’ Ekta Kapoor has finally revealed the answer to this question in a new interview. In a recent conversation with MK Talks, she was asked what she usually gifts superstars like Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan when she attends their birthday parties.

Ekta’s response might disappoint some but the producer said, “People don’t usually carry gifts to birthdays, especially for big names like Salman or Shah Rukh Khan. What would you even take to their birthdays? I actually don’t attend many birthdays. On my own birthday, I go to Tirupati and don’t invite anyone.” She further added: “If you ask normally what one gives at a big person’s birthday, I’ve mostly seen that people only offer blessings.”

She further elaborated on the so-called ‘party culture’ of Bollywood and said, “This impression about the film industry, that expensive gifts are exchanged, people drink heavily, and party all the time, is not true. In fact, you won’t find a more boring industry than this. The film industry is the most boring industry.”

Explaining further, she added: “Everyone is boring. Everyone sleeps by 8 pm, wakes up early, eats less food, and is focused on work and health. People are far more ordinary than you would expect. It is not as glamorous or wild as people imagine. Everyone here is family-oriented and private, even more than what you would see in normal life.” She said that “people are very family-oriented” in the film industry as they understand that the outside world is quite superficial “so they keep their real world close to their family and inner circle.”

Also Read | Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leaked online: UK distributor calls it their ‘hardest day’, says leak diminishes efforts of those who worked on the film

‘I wake up at 11 am, work till 4 am’

Recently, Ekta also told Usha Kakde Productions on YouTube about her daily routine, saying it would “shock” people. “I wake up late. My routine, if anyone hears it, they will be shocked. I properly wake up at around 11 am. Then I spend about three hours on phone calls and content writing, that is my creative time. After that, I leave home around 1:30–2 pm. I do see my son off to school in the morning, so I wake up briefly for 10 minutes and then go back to sleep, but I don’t count that.”

She continued, “I pick up my son from school and drop him at my mother’s place. After that, I work out, and then I reach the office by around 4 pm. I usually finish work at around 4 am. We are in the office for nearly 12 hours.”

Story continues below this ad

Ekta Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhoot Bangla, which is co-produced by her.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only and reflects the personal views and lifestyle choices of the individual mentioned. The routine described is specific to their professional demands and should not be taken as health or productivity advice.