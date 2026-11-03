Salman Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan to ‘stay young forever’: ‘You said I have a good physique’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday. On his special day, Shah Rukh Khan released a song, “Tu Mil Jaaye,” featuring Deepika Padukone from his upcoming film, King. While many in the industry sent him best wishes, the most special one seemed to come from his friend and long-time colleague, Salman Khan. Salman reshared SRK’s song from King on his Instagram stories and wrote a sweet birthday wish for him.

On Monday night, Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared SRK’s song from King. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Shahrukh. Hamesha jawaan raho, The King yeh meri dua hai. (Happy birthday Shah Rukh, stay young forever. The King I pray for you.)” Responding to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke acchi body hai, sirf isse liye mehnat ki. Love u bhai always (You had said that I have a good physique without a shirt, so I worked hard just for this. Love you, brother, always).”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans with appearance at Mannat a day after skipping birthday ritual

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Shah Rukh Khan replies to Salman Khan’s birthday wish (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan / Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan replies to Salman Khan’s birthday wish (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan / Instagram)

This year, Shah Rukh Khan missed out on his birthday night ritual where he would greet fans outside Mannat. But the actor made up for it by appearing at the same spot on Monday night, leaving his fans overjoyed. Reacting to SRK’s gesture, his fan club wrote on X, “A little gesture, endless love! That’s our KING for you. Qaatil nahi, aashiq hai!” Kajol, Atlee, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and many more shared sweet birthday wishes for SRK. Sharing a fun picture of them, Kajol wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday @iamsrk! Stay the absolute rockstar that you are. Sending you the biggest hug today!”

A little gesture, endless love! That’s our KING for you. Qaatil nahi, aashiq hai! ❤️🌹 @iamsrk #HappyBirthdayKing #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #King #SRKUniverse #SRKDay https://t.co/FEMFFZbF34 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2026

Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan friendship

While Salman, Aamir, and SRK are good friends today, there was a phase in their careers where the actors were major rivals. Last year, talking about their rivalry with Just Too Filmy, Aamir Khan had shared, “Each of us wanted to outpace the other two. Isn’t that what you call rivalry? So, that was there. There have been disagreements. But these things happen between friends, right?”

He further added, “It’s been 35 years since we got together. We were born in the same year, 1965, and made our debuts also more or less around the same time. Now, that rivalry is no longer there. I don’t think Shah Rukh, Salman or I even look at it that way now. Having journeyed together for 35 years, there is a sense of warmth and friendship between us, which has become more pronounced now than ever. We are much more comfortable with each other now.”

Aamir even spoke about their skit at the Ambani wedding and said, “There, Salman and Shah Rukh had something planned for their entry. Then Mukesh (Ambani) called me saying, ‘They are doing something; it would be nice if you also joined.’ It was a last-minute request, saying everyone would be happy if the three of us were on stage together. I immediately said yes. So, we (the three Khans) sat down together for about half an hour and prepared that skit that you guys saw. But the comfort with which we were saying yes and no to each other during the preps made me realise that we were in a comfortable place now. We were able to exchange ideas in a free manner. Once the rehearsal was over, I told them: ‘Now, the three of us can do a film together.’ They also agreed. Having been together for so long, I think the audience would also love to see us together in a film.”

While the audience would be eager to wait for a film featuring the three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to star in King. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, and it marks Suhana Khan’s big screen debut. The film is slated to release on December 24.