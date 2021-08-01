Shah Rukh Khan said he resembled Aishwarya Rai: ‘People also told me we looked alike’. Watch hilarious video

scorecardresearch
August 1, 2021
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
August 1, 2021
josh film shah rukh aishwaryaShah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has worked in nearly half a dozen films till date.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have either romanced in Devdas and Mohabbatein, or given us incredible dance tracks like “Ishq Kamina” in Shakti. But, who could think these two can also play siblings, that too twins in Josh?

When Josh released in 2000, audience got to see a completely new side of the duo, playing brother-sister in this Mansoor Khan directorial. They fought and were protective about each other like any other sibling in the film, with Priya Gill and Chandrachur Singh playing their individual love interests.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan had warned Aamir Khan against working with Kajol, had asked her to ‘shut up’

 

But there was something about Josh that continues to leave fans confused about them playing twins. And SRK also reiterated the same feelings. In one throwback video we got hold of, Shah Rukh Khan is speaking about his and Aishwarya’s casting as siblings in Josh.

Also read |When Aishwarya Rai revealed Aaradhya mistook Ranbir Kapoor for dad Abhishek Bachchan, ran to hug him

The video is from an award ceremony where both Shah Rukh and Aishwarya Rai are on stage. Taking a jibe at their own film Josh, SRK said, “I had the most beautiful woman in this world, playing my sister, that too twin. People also told me both of us look alike. And I’m still living under this impression that if I played her twin brother, I definitely resemble her, even if a tiny bit.”

Shah Rukh, known for his witty statements did leave Aishwarya, who was standing next to him, and the audience, that included actors like Rekha, Zeenat Aman, Hema Malini and Jacqueline Fernandez, in splits.

Shah Rukh Khan also made a fleeting appearance, playing Aishwarya Rai’s ex-husband in Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

