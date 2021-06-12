Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘truly iconic’ photo goes viral, here’s the story behind the rare throwback picture

It’s known to all that much before Shah Rukh Khan rose to unprecedented heights of stardom in Bollywood, he used to do theatre. SRK has extensively spoken about his time in Delhi, where he studied acting under renowned theatre director Barry John.

On Saturday, a Twitter user shared a rare picture of the Bollywood superstar with his co-stars. The user tagged Shah Rukh and Sanjoy Roy, who is now the managing director of an events management company, in the black-and-white photo. The picture shows the four actors waiting at a railway station.

A couple of hours later, Sanjoy replied to the user with some details about the picture. Turns out, the other two actors in the photo are Divya Seth and Rituraj Singh. Sanjoy revealed that the “truly iconic” photo was clicked when they were on their way to Kolkata to perform a play titled Rough Crossing, directed by Barry John. “@yourriturajrks divyaseth and me on our way to Calcutta to stage Rough Crossing in aid of Shruti! Directed by #BarryJohn @mohitsatyanand,” Roy wrote.

After a few years of theatre, Shah Rukh Khan transitioned to television, making his debut with the highly successful show Fauji in 1989. Three years later, he made his film debut with Deewana, and soon with a string of hits like Darr and Baazigar, Shah Rukh had arrived. It was, however, Aditya Chopra’s 1995 romance Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that brought SRK nationwide acclaim and he hasn’t looked back since.