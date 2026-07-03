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‘Shah Rukh rolled on the floor, laughing’: When Main Hoon Na stunt went wrong
In her latest vlog, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan visited actor-couple Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar's house, in Mumbai.
Farah Khan and her cook Dilip are back with another interesting cooking vlog on her YouTube channel. This time, the filmmaker-choreographer visited actor couple Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar’s house. After welcoming Farah in their Mumbai residence with a wide smile, they made a delicious bowl of baingan pachdi for their guests. During the vlog, Farah, the director of Main Hoon Naa, recalled shooting for the film with Murali, who played the role of Khan. She revealed that he was mistakenly hanged through the harness, which left Shah Rukh Khan laughing.
While revisiting their memories from the 2004 hit film’s shoot, Murali said, “I had to fly only till the first floor.” Farah added, “At that time, harness quality was not very good and people didn’t know how to use it properly. He just had to get out of the car and Murali was hanging onto the door. Murali and door both flew up.”
He continued, “These people were laughing. That was my first time on a rope. When Shah Rukh sir came, he was shown the entire shot. He rolled on the floor laughing.” His wife Ashwini laughed loudly and said, “Even when you see that shot now, he has those real scared expressions.”
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Later on, they sat down in the living area, when the actor-couple opened up about their interesting love story with Farah Khan. Murali and Ashwini got married in 2009, after meeting on the sets of the 2005 movie Apaharan. The duo has often opened up about not being able to have their own children due to health and financial struggles. To lighten the environment in the vlog, the filmmaker’s cook Dilip came dressed as Mukesh Tiwari’s iconic character Vasooli Bhai, from the Golmaal franchise.
Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar’s house
Murali and Ashwini’s house in Mumbai is very spacious and has an all-white aesthetic. From the walls, ceiling, to curtains, everything had muted tones, accompanied with brown couches. The couple’s interest in reading was evident as there was a huge designated shelf for many books in one of the rooms. While giving a tour of the same area, Ashwini showed her makeup spot, revealing she does her own makeup for films. “Artists should be like her. People pay Rs 1 lakh to makeup artists. Learn something, we save so much money,” Farah expressed.
The actor also flaunted the flooring in front of her mandir area, which was done by her using real flowers. Towards the end of the vlog, they gave the filmmaker-choreographer a tour of their bedroom and kitchen. The kitchen area was also very airy, with white finishing on the cupboards and slap. After cooking the Andhra style baingan chutney, Farah handed over the gifts to them and had lunch together.
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