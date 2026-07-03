‘Shah Rukh rolled on the floor, laughing’: When Main Hoon Na stunt went wrong

Farah Khan and her cook Dilip are back with another interesting cooking vlog on her YouTube channel. This time, the filmmaker-choreographer visited actor couple Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar’s house. After welcoming Farah in their Mumbai residence with a wide smile, they made a delicious bowl of baingan pachdi for their guests. During the vlog, Farah, the director of Main Hoon Naa, recalled shooting for the film with Murali, who played the role of Khan. She revealed that he was mistakenly hanged through the harness, which left Shah Rukh Khan laughing.

While revisiting their memories from the 2004 hit film’s shoot, Murali said, “I had to fly only till the first floor.” Farah added, “At that time, harness quality was not very good and people didn’t know how to use it properly. He just had to get out of the car and Murali was hanging onto the door. Murali and door both flew up.”