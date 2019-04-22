Shah Rukh Khan roasts film critics at Critics Choice Film Awards

Film critics and actors on Sunday night gathered under one roof for the first ever Critics Choice Film Awards. The event’s main highlight was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s speech roasting film critics. The actor also promised to push the envelope of cinema by challenging himself.

After the main awards were conferred, presenter Neha Dhupia announced that she has a special surprise for the audience. SRK soon proceeded to take the stage and entertain the audience with his speech.

The actor began by imitating the manner of speech reviewers often take when critiquing a film. “The scene opens at an opulent award function with the main protagonist. Anupama Chopra sitting in the first row, looking resplendent in her many varied shades of white,” began the star as he poked fun at film critics Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand.

“Now this version of Masand is a far cry from the younger, mustached one, whose complicated vocabulary we were so convinced by back in the day when I played an antihero. He is older, and a tad heavier,” Shah Rukh said while speaking of Rajeev Masand. He concluded the whole thing by giving the award function one-and-a-half star in true film critic style.

However, in the second half of his speech, Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about pushing the envelope of cinema and urging film critics to write heartfelt reviews as they have the ability to “reveal new facets of a film to an audience.”

Meanwhile, the big winners of Critics’ Choice Film Awards were:

Best Actor: Vineet Singh, Mukkabaaz

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Raazi

Best Director: Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho

Best song: “Halla” from Manmarziyaan

Best Film in Tamil: Pariyerum Perumal

Best Film in Malayalam: Ee Ma Yau

Best Film in Gujarati: Reva

Best Film in Marathi: Lathe Joshi

Best Film in Bengali: Pupa

Extraordinary Achievement Award: Reshma Pathan