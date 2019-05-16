Shah Rukh Khan visits Rishi Kapoor in New York, Neetu Kapoor admires his ‘rare quality’

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday visited Rishi Kapoor in New York and the photo from the visit was shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram handle. Rishi has been in New York for many months now as the actor is seeking treatment for cancer. The actor is now cancer free.

Advertising

In her post, Neetu shared, “To make pple feel good about themselves is a rare quality!!! Shahrukh is all of that his love care is so so genuine !!! besides his amazing work I admire him as a very good and a real human being”.

Rishi Kapoor had earlier told Deccan Chronicle, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free.” His brother Randhir Kapoor told indianexpress.com, “Yes, Rishi is cancer free now, but he first has to first complete his treatment before he can return back home.”

Neetu Kapoor had shared photos from Vicky Kaushal’s visit recently. Kaushal is also in New York to ring in his birthday.

Advertising

Neetu had earlier posted photos with Deepika Padukone. The actor was there to attend the Met Gala 2019.

Shah Rukh Khan will soon appear on David Letterman’s talk show and he is in New York to shoot for the same, as per Variety. Letterman currently hosts Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. In the talk show, Letterman does a deep dive with celebrities about their lives. The first season had six episodes where Letterman hosted Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern. The show is all set for a second season that premieres on May 31.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to make an announcement about his next project after Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero released in December 2018 but received a polarising response from the critics and audience. SRK played a vertically challenged man in the film.