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Shah Rukh Khan is India’s richest actor; sees Rs 2,490 cr drop in net worth: Hurun Rich list
Shah Rukh Khan has a net worth of Rs 10,000 crore, which makes him the richest Indian actor as per Hurun India Rich List. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan also feature on the list.
The Hurun India Rich List 2026 is out, and much like last year, Shah Rukh Khan has topped the list as the richest Indian actor. As per the list, SRK’s net worth is now at Rs 10,000 crore. This includes his businesses, including Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports. The second actor on the list is Amitabh Bachchan, whose net worth has been listed as Rs 4,000 crore. Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan also made it to the list with their net worth at Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, respectively.
While Shah Rukh Khan has topped the list this year, the Rs 10,000 crore net worth shows a drop compared to his net worth last year. The Hurun India Rich List 2025 showed his net worth at Rs 12,490 crore. However, earlier this year, when Hurun Global Rich List was announced, SRK’s net worth was at Rs 10,800 crore.
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For Amitabh Bachchan, this year shows a marked improvement as this year, his net worth is declared to be Rs 4,000 crore as compared to last year, when it was said to be Rs 1,630 crore. Unlike Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan is not actively running a business, but through his family office, he is a major investor in many companies. He is also a major investor in real estate.
Salman Khan has made it to the list this year with a net worth of Rs 3,000 crore. Salman is the new entry on the list. Hrithik Roshan, who had a net worth of Rs 2,160 crore in 2025’s list, now has a net worth of Rs 2,500 crore, all thanks to his brand HRX.
Juhi Chawla and Karan Johar, who were on the same list last year with a net worth of Rs 7,790 crore and Rs 1,880 crore, respectively, are not on the list this time.
Apart from the aforementioned celebrities, Naresh Malhotra, father of Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra, is also featured on Hurun India Rich List 2026. His net worth currently stands at Rs 16,000 crore.
About Shah Rukh Khan, richest Indian actor
Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t had a film release since 2023, when he was seen in three films in one year – Pathan, Jawan and Dunki. The three films did excellent business at the box office, and Shah Rukh is looking to recreate the same story with his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, and will be releasing on December 24.
DISCLAIMER: This standard entertainment report covers celebrity net worth figures, business holdings, and upcoming film projects. The content presents low risk and requires no health or financial disclaimers.
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