Shah Rukh Khan is India’s richest actor; sees Rs 2,490 cr drop in net worth: Hurun Rich list

The Hurun India Rich List 2026 is out, and much like last year, Shah Rukh Khan has topped the list as the richest Indian actor. As per the list, SRK’s net worth is now at Rs 10,000 crore. This includes his businesses, including Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports. The second actor on the list is Amitabh Bachchan, whose net worth has been listed as Rs 4,000 crore. Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan also made it to the list with their net worth at Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, respectively.

While Shah Rukh Khan has topped the list this year, the Rs 10,000 crore net worth shows a drop compared to his net worth last year. The Hurun India Rich List 2025 showed his net worth at Rs 12,490 crore. However, earlier this year, when Hurun Global Rich List was announced, SRK’s net worth was at Rs 10,800 crore.