Shah Rukh Khan reviews Toofaan: ‘We should all try and make more films like Toofaan’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently watched Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan and is in awe of the sports drama. He took to social media to share his review of the movie and praised the cast members, including Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Mohan Agashe and Hussain Dalal.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal.” The actor also added that he wishes more movies like Toofaan to be made as he wrote, “My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan.”

Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 16, 2021

Toofaan revolves around Farhan Akhtar’s Ajju Bhai who goes from being a fighter on the streets of Dongri, Mumbai, to a national level boxing champion. It is his ladylove, played by Mrunal Thakur, who motivates him to put his talent to good use as Paresh Rawal trains him in the sport. But Ajju’s world comes crashing down when he gets involved in a scandal and gets banned for five years. Now, how he will make a successful comeback makes for the film’s narrative.

The film has received a positive response from the audience and critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie a 3.5-star rating and wrote, “‘Toofaan’ is your underprivileged-underdog-to-boxing-champion tale whose arc is utterly predictable, but what makes this film such an enjoyable watch is the way it has been written and performed. You know exactly where it will go, but the journey pops with smart feints and jabs, and ends with a satisfying punch.”

Toofaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.