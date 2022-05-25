Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan’s rules inside their home Mannat: ‘You’re not allowed to disrupt….’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in New Delhi on Tuesday as the brand ambassador of an electronics major. At the event, the actor was seen dressed in a dark suit and white shirt. Shorn of his Pathaan beard and long hair, the actor looked dapper. He won several hearts as he praised ‘the lady of the house’, his wife, celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh called Gauri ‘a wonderful designer’.

He also shared that there are certain rules of Gauri that everyone needs to abide at their home, Mannat.

At the event, SRK shared that Gauri doesn’t allow him or anyone to “disrupt the design in the house”. He said, “In my house, most of the stuff that is bought for the house is obviously bought by the lady of the house, my wife Gauri. You are not allowed to disrupt the design in the house, because she is a wonderful designer herself. But one of the few things that I’m allowed to do because there is this understanding that maybe I know technology the best in the house.”

Shah Rukh Khan along with his family, including wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram Khan live in a beautiful palatial residence — Mannat — which is located in Bandstand area of Bandra in Mumbai. Recently, the house was in the news as Gauri changed the signature nameplate of their bungalow. Fans of the actor often click their photo in front of the house. This makes Mannat one of the most sought after celebrity homes for tourists visiting the city of dreams.

“Plus the aesthetics…are so amazing, that nobody questions that whenever I go and buy television, and put it in any room that I want or any place I wish to and this is God’s honest truth,” he added.

This is one of the first few events where SRK has made a public appearance after the Aryan Khan drug case controversy. At the event, Shah Rukh entered the stage to the music of Don, and even struck his signature pose. Several videos from the event have gone viral.

On the work front, SRK is all set to make his big comeback on the big screen as he is working on a number of projects including his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, called Dunki. The film, also starring Taapsee Pannu, went on floors last month, with the next schedule to be shot extensively in Punjab.

Shah Rukh also has Pathaan in the pipeline. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. He will also be seen in Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s next project in Hindi.