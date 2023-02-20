Shah Rukh Khan reveals secret of happy married life: ‘Gauri has the most simple heart and mind’

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and conducted an impromptu AMA session on Monday. He answered his fans’ questions about movies, life, retirement, and much more. Even though the session was only 15-minutes long, the actor managed to give some hilarious and witty answers.

When a fan asked SRK his favourite scene from a ‘non-SRK movie’. The actor replied, “Mr Bachchan in Amar Akbar Anthony….‘Maine doh maara bhai par solid maara na.” SRK also said in a different tweet that he gets really awkward seeing himself on screen.

Actually I don’t remember mine…but my two kids aryan and suhana always thought everyone in the world worked on tv because they saw all our friends on it. https://t.co/3y3hBjsNwD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Another user wrote, “What did you believe for way too long as a child?” SRK replied and said, “Actually I don’t remember mine…but my two kids aryan and suhana always thought everyone in the world worked on tv because they saw all our friends on it.”

Shah Rukh also praised his wife Gauri Khan. When asked the secret of their married life, SRK wrote, “Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love.” Talking about his book, SRK said that he will get back to it after the final shoot of Jawan and Dunki.

Fans questioned SRK about what he did while taking a sabbatical for three to four years and inquired as to what was going through his mind. SRK answered and said, “I just sat at home and watched all films that I could to become an audience again and not be a movie maker.”

Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth not listen to stupid gossip! https://t.co/Ib4ng59IO5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

When asked about Pathaan 2, SRK gave a cryptic answer and wrote, “Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth not listen to stupid gossip!” He continued, “Next is Jawan and then Dunki. Post that I haven’t really started listening to scripts yet. Want to sit back and enjoy the release of these two films and then decide.”

Yes I spend a lot of time doing nothing…it clears the mind for things that I need to do later. ‘ Jo kuch nah karte woh kamaal karte hain’ https://t.co/iwl4GrZbBq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

A fan dropped SRK’s photos from the movie Pathaan, in which he was seen showing off his six-pack abs, say he will lodge an FIR the actor is lying about his age as he doesn’t look 57. Replying to the tweet, SRK wrote, “Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan.”