Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his team was staring at him during shirtless photoshoot: ‘Making me shy’

As fans continue to swoon over Shah Rukh Khan's latest shirtless picture, the actor has revealed that his team too had been staring at him, making him feel shy.

shah rukh khan, pooja dadlaniShah Rukh Khan's recent photoshoot broke the internet. (Pooja Dadlani, SRK/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet on Sunday after he posted a shirtless photo. Flaunting a chiselled physique and flowing hair, the Bollywood star looked drop-dead gorgeous in the photo. As fans continue to swoon over him, SRK revealed that his team was also ‘staring’ at him, making him feel shy.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram to repost the picture, captioning it, “People will Stare.. making it worth their while with.” While fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the post, the Jawan actor commented, “Uh???? you guys were the ones staring the most and making me shy & making me look like this…..@poojadadlani02 @anaitashroffadajania @tarun.vishwa @arunindulkar @raajluv @prashantsixpack @preetisheel.”

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adjani commented, “And stare we did!”, while makeup artist Preeti Sheel added, “absolutely worth every bit of it.”

While posting the picture, Shah Rukh Khan had charmingly addressed his shirt in the caption. He also added that just like his fans, he too is waiting for the release of Pathaan. “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota… (how would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much on this, this would have happened if you were there).’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan,” he wrote.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan shares new shirtless photo as he ‘waits for Pathaan’, fans say ‘2023 belongs to you’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

 

Wife Gauri Khan seemed quite amused that he was talking to his shirt, as she commented on the post, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!!” while Farah Khan added, “I want to be that shirt”. Richa Chadha, who is prepping up for her wedding with Ali Fazal, also warned other soon-to-be grooms and brides to be careful, as she wrote, “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga (People who are soon to be married need to be careful).”

Read |Gauri Khan addresses Aryan Khan’s arrest on Koffee with Karan: ‘Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through’

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan releases on January 25, 2023. The film also marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Apart from Pathaan, SRK has Jawan and Dunki releasing as well in the same year.

SRK was last seen in a cameo appearance in Brahmastra, playing scientist Mohan Bhargava, who was bestowed with the power of ‘Vanarastra’. In a chat with indianexpress.com, director Ayan Mukerji confessed that just like many in the audience, he too feels that Shah Rukh’s character needs a spin-off.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 05:44:31 pm
