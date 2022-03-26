Shah Rukh Khan reveals his chiselled Pathaan look, fans ask ‘Are you sure you are 56 years old?’

Shah Rukh Khan has set social media on fire with his new photo, which reveals his look for the upcoming film Pathaan. The actor flaunts his abs in the shirtless picture, which has left his fans in awe. Bipasha Basu and Raashii Khanna, among thousands of fans, dropped reactions in the comments section. While Bipasha reacted with ‘Wow,’ Raashii dropped heart-struck emojis.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….(You can stop Shah Rukh but how will you stop Pathaan… I will make abs and apps, both)” The caption is in response to speculations about Shah Rukh launching an OTT app.

Immediately after Shah Rukh Khan shared the photo on his Instagram account, fans flooded the comments section with praise. A comment read, “We were not ready for this,” while another wrote, “Raja firse aagaya.” An Instagram user called Shah Rukh a “hottie.” Several other comments read, “King is always king,” and “Are you sure you are 56 years old?”

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh unveiled Pathaan’s release date announcement video. The video also featured his co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan marks SRK’s return to the big screen after five years. During an AMA session, when a fan asked what he felt announcing a film after a long gap, the actor replied, “It didn’t feel new or strange. When u are in the hearts of people like you…you don’t miss you!!! #Pathan.” Talking about returning to the sets of a film, he wrote, “I only love and breathe films….set is where I belong. So it was like going back home.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.