Shah Rukh Khan reveals his first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri Khan, quips son AbRam was the stylist on Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan seems to have found a special liking for his Twitter chat with fans. On Tuesday, the Bollywood superstar once again hosted an #AskSRK session and left fans impressed with his honest and witty replies. He kickstarted the social media activity by posting, “Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun please….let’s start!”

Given it’s Valentine’s Day, one of his fans decided to quiz him on his ‘first V-Day gift’ to wife Gauri Khan. Bollywood’s ‘King of Romance’ replied that it happened 34 years ago but he thinks it was a set of pink plastic earrings. “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…” he replied.

It was not just Gauri but son AbRam who also became a topic of fans’ questions. Recently, a photo from the set of Pathaan had gone viral where Deepika Padukone is seen hugging SRK’s youngest son. The still was captured in Spain during the shoot of “Besharam Rang”.

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan what AbRam was doing on the set and whether he assisted the director on the film. He replied, “Ha ha no he is the stylist!!!!! Ha ha.”

The Bollywood star also discussed his ripped bod and how he’s maintaining the same. A social media user quizzed whether he still has those abs or lost it thanks to ‘butter chicken’. Quoting Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti dialogue, SRK quickly replied, “As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said “ doosron ke aate nahi mere jaate nahin” ha ha.”

Coming to Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle released 20 days ago, but even now the film doesn’t seem to be slowing down at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action blockbuster minted Rs 4.6 crore (early estimates) on its fourth Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, which takes it closer to the Rs 480 crore mark domestically.