Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite Salman Khan film, calls Yash ‘wow’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan held an 'Ask SRK' chat session with his fans and had some wonderful things to say about Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Yash and Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh KhanActor Shah Rukh Khan said that he likes Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (Photo: Twitter/Colors)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted that the best compliment he got from his kids was that he is “the kindest” and he indeed proved it as he spoke about his colleagues from the film industry during an ‘Ask SRK’ session with his fans on Saturday. When asked about actors such as Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Yash and John Abrahan and Salman Khan, Shah Rukh had the kindest things to say.

A Twitter follower posted a picture of RRR actor Ram Charan and asked, “One word About Ramcharan”, to which Shah Rukh replied, “He is an old friend and very loving to my kids”. When another fan asked his opinion on Kannada star Yash, Shah Rukh said that “Yash is wow”.

 

 

A fan also asked Shah Rukh, which is his favourite Salman Khan film, to this, Shah Rukh was quick to reply Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

 

A fan asked Shah Rukh about working with superstar Rajinikanth. The fan tweeted to the actor, “#AskSRK will do movies with thalaivar @rajinikanth”, to this, the Pathaan actor replied, “Will be an honour”. Recently actor Ayushmann Khurrana had posed outside Shah Rukh’s Mumbai home Mannat to promote his film An Action Hero. A follower tweeted the promotional image and asked him to give one word for Ayushmann and Shah Rukh replied, “He’s a sweetheart.”

 

Shah Rukh on Saturday revealed the first poster of actor John Abraham, who plays the villain in Pathaan. This is the first time Shah Rukh and John are working together in full-fledged roles.
A follower asked how he felt working with John, to which the superstar tweeted, “John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was really taking care that I don’t get hurt….known him for a long time and was lovely working with him.”

 

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film marks Shah Rukh’s return to the silver screen after almost four years, with his last film being Aanand L Rai’s Zero.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 08:18:52 pm
